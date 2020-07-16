Mazomanie man caught with 28 grams of meth following chase, officials say

Trenton Lilly

PORTAGE, Wis. — A Mazomanie man was caught with 28 grams of methamphetamine after leading authorities on a chase Wednesday, officials said.

The news release said detectives with the Columbia County Drug Task Force were undergoing a drug investigation for the trafficking of illegally controlled substances when they saw a man leaving a known drug area in Portage.

One of the detectives called the person for questioning regarding the investigation, but officials said the man ran away from the scene. Columbia County deputies and Portage police chased the man, who was later apprehended in the 500 block of East Cook Street.

Trenton Lilly, 23, was found in possession of meth, a scale and other drug paraphernalia, according to the release. Authorities said he is facing the following charges:

Possession with intent to deliver meth

Delivery of meth

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting and obstructing

Carrying a concealed knife by a felon

Felony bail jumping

Violation of probation

Lilly is being held at the Columbia County Jail, where he awaits an initial court appearance.

