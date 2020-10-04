Mayville shooting suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

Abby Schinderle

MAYVILLE, Wis. — The suspect in last month’s shooting that injured four people has died from his self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Mayville Police Department.

Dennis K. Tollkuehn, 72, shot three people and then himself in the parking lot of Spring Glen Apartment Complex on Sept. 16. The four people involved knew each other and had gotten into an argument before the shooting.

All four of those injured were airlifted to trauma centers immediately following the accident. The victims of the shooting are still recuperating from their injuries at area hospitals.

Tollkuehn was the sole suspect in the multi-casualty shooting. Mayville police said the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public.

