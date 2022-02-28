Mayor’s office apologizes for ‘breach of confidentiality’ in MPD chief complaint

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — City of Madison officials are apologizing for a breach of confidentiality after reports of a complaint filed against Police Chief Shon Barnes surfaced late last year.

The Mayor’s Office says the complaint, which was filed after alleged comments made by Barnes during an exit interview, did not include allegations of sexual harassment, sexual innuendo, or other sexual comments, despite what was reported in other local media outlets, but was not reported by News 3 Now.

Officials were not able to provide any details regarding the complaint at the time it was reported but did confirm that it was filed with Madison’s Department of Civil Rights.

The Department of Civil Rights’ director confirmed to News 3 Now that the investigation has since concluded. The Mayor’s Office said no allegations against Barnes were sustained.

The Mayor’s Office said Monday it was disappointed that the confidentiality of the exit interview was breached and apologized.

You can read the full statement from Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s Chief of Staff, Mary Bottari, below:

The City of Madison is committed to a workplace free of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation. We take violations of workplace policy very seriously, and we work hard to ensure we build trust with City employees and the public. In December 2021, a complaint was filed regarding an exit interview discussion between Chief Barnes and another officer that included comments regarding the officer’s personal and family life. The complaint did not include allegations of sexual harassment, sexual innuendo, or other sexual comments, and no allegations were sustained. It is very disappointing that the confidentiality that is critical to creating a safe environment for people to file complaints was breached. Rumors of the allegations made it to the press, and City staff inadvertently confirmed details about the complaint, which was harmful to both parties. For the City’s part in this, we apologize.

