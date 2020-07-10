Mayor Rhodes-Conway speaks on recently filed recall petition

Mayor Rhodes-Conway

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway spoke Friday on a petition that was recently filed in an attempt to recall her.

Rhodes-Conway said she won’t be distracted by a small group of people who want to divide the community.

“I am focused every minute of every day on doing the job the people of Madison elected me to do,” Rhodes-Conway said. “As you heard in today’s briefing, we are working on a number of things in service of our community and that is where my focus is right now.”

The petition was filed earlier this week. The group has 60 days to collect more than 36,000 signatures before the petition to recall Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway can move forward.

The group that filed the petition said they are upset with how Rhodes-Conway responded to the recent protests and civil unrest.

