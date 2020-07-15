Mayor Rhodes-Conway calls for continuation of utility shutoff moratorium

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s mayor called on state and federal officials to help out Madison and Wisconsin amid the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference Wednesday morning.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said that the state’s moratorium on utility shutoff will end in 10 days, meaning that households in Wisconsin could be without electricity, air conditioning and internet.

Rhodes-Conway called on the state’s public service commission to extend the moratorium for utility shutoffs through next April.

She also said unemployment in Dane County is up more than 800% from January, including 2,100 new applications for unemployment over the past week. As a result, she is asking Congress to pass another federal aid package that reaches local economies.

