Mayor Rhodes-Conway asks for end of violence, urges people to stay home

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a statement Tuesday asking people to stay home after three consecutive nights of violence and looting in downtown Madison.

Rhodes-Conway said in a blog post that she understands the anger that has spurred the protests, but the violence and looting is unacceptable.

“It is time for this to end. Please stay home tonight. I welcome protests – particularly in the daytime – but I do not want legitimate protests to continue to provide cover for this violent, unacceptable behavior,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I understand anger, but there is no excuse for putting lives in danger, and that is what is happening. Again – please stay home tonight, and tomorrow night.”

Rhodes-Conway’s call for peace comes just hours after peaceful protesters organized a protest that slowed traffic on the Beltline.

Read the mayor’s full letter here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments