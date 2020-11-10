Mayor Rhodes-Conway announces temporary men’s homeless shelter to move to vacant Fleet Services Building

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s temporary men’s homeless shelter is moving from the Warner park Community Recreation Center to the City Fleet Services Building in the 200 block of First Street.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, saying the new site will be able to house more men in need of shelter.

“With no immediate end of the COVID pandemic in sight, the issue of protecting our most vulnerable remains a priority”, Rhodes-Conway said. “I am pleased that the Fleet Services Building will be able to serve as a temporary shelter while we continue work on a permanent site

for a new men’s shelter. The Fleet facility will be able to house more men than Warner Park, at appropriate physical distances, as the colder weather sets in.”

The city’s temporary shelter at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center opened March 30.

The Fleet Services Building has nearly 40,000 square feet of space, which is roughly twice that available at Warner Park. City leaders said the new facility has room for up to 250 men.

The announcement comes just weeks after the city’s plans for a permanent men’s shelter fell through when the owner of a prospective property backed out of a deal with the city a day after leaders announced their new plans.

