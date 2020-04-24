Mayor: Madison city employees now required to wear masks while working to prevent COVID-19 spread

MADISON, Wis. — All Madison city employees will be required to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said Friday that the change is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Public Health Madison & Dane County recommendations. City employees will required to wear facial coverings while on duty.

“City workers serve the public every day. Using face coverings is just another small way we are all working to flatten the curve and protect the most vulnerable in our community against COVID-19,” Rhodes-Conway said in a news release.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the CDC and PHMDC are recommending that all individuals wear a face covering when leaving their home, or when a distance of six feet between people is not possible.

Wearing a cloth face covering CORRECTLY can help prevent the spread of #COVID19 to others. When you go out on essential trips, follow these “do’s”. If you have a child, remember those under age 2 should not wear a face covering. See https://t.co/lxWMe4NUBD. pic.twitter.com/TB20kazwbZ — CDC (@CDCgov) April 15, 2020

Surgical masks are in short supply during the pandemic, and officials say they should be reserved for healthcare workers. But washable face coverings can provide similar benefits as surgical masks.

Rhodes-Conway said wearing any face covering can reduce the likelihood of transmission. The CDC has instructions on how to make masks at home.

