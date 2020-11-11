Mayo says beds full in northwest region of Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Mayo Clinic Health System says its hospitals in the northwest region of Wisconsin are full to capacity.
System officials say 100% of their beds are full at hospitals in the region, which encompasses Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Osseo and Menomonie.
The health system says 50% of the patients in intensive care have COVID-19 and 40% of its medical or surgical beds are filled with coronavirus patients.
In addition, 300 workers are on work restrictions due to COVID-19 exposure. Last month, Mayo Clinic Health System announced it was temporarily postponing elective procedures in the region.
