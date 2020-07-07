Maynard H. Shepherd

Maynard H. Shepherd, 88, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home, of natural causes, in his sleep.

Chapel military rites will be accorded at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, by American Legion Post #42 and VFW Post #5274. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until the time of military rites. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville, at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Maynard H. Shepherd Memorial Fund, and mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Maynard was born on February 25, 1932, in Platteville, son of Harold and Hazel (Ludwig) Shepherd. He was united in marriage to Judy A. Butteris on July 18, 1959 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. Judy preceded him in death on April 28, 2014. Maynard worked at UW-Platteville for many years as an offset printer, he also served over 25 years for the National Guard, E7. He served as Cub Scout Troop 89 leader when he was younger. He enjoyed his cats, photography, drawing, history, where he gave tours at the Hanmer Robbins Mining Museum, and being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Michael Shepherd, Steven (Kris) Shepherd, and Dana Shepherd; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Lori Allbee; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, parents, son, James Shepherd, grandson, Jacob Shepherd, two sisters, Bonnie Humphrey and JoAnn Plourde.