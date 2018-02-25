Maxine Miller Petersen

Maxine Miller Petersen, age 94, died Feb. 23, 2018, and was carried into eternal life.

She was born April 24, 1923, in Drakesville, Iowa, to Kyle and Bessie Merryman. She lived most of her life in Wisconsin. She was blessed to have been married to two wonderful, godly men, Dean Miller on Oct. 17, 1942, who preceded her in death on June 19, 1976, and Sigdor “Tiny” Petersen on July 1, 1995, who preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 2018. She had many occupations including wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother, stepmother, step-grandmother, waitress, candy maker but spent most of her working life as an accountant at Jackson Clinic (now Dean Clinic). She will be remembered as quick witted, independent minded, and most of all loving. She enjoyed embroidering, tatting, crocheting, sewing, and travel, especially her trip with Tiny to Zimbabwe.

She is survived by her daughters, Marsha and Sharla Miller; her sister, Jeanie (Dwight) Blasi; her granddaughters, Danyel (Jeremiah) Strese, Britta Miller (Ethan Kent) and Jessica (Ryan) Escalona; great-grandchildren, Czarianna Collins; Brady Kent; and Sarah, Ryan and Benjamin Escalona; step-son James (Jennifer) Petersen, and their children Adam (Cori O’Connor), Nathan (Julia), Hannah, Jacob, and Micah Petersen. She was preceded by her parents; her siblings Earl Merryman and Juanita Nalley; her son Dan Miller, and her stepdaughter Doris Garczynski.

The funeral service will be held at Door Creek Church, 6602 Dominion Drive, Madison, Wis., on Friday, March 2, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Maxine’s name may be given to Lake Waubesa Bible Camp, McFarland, WI and Agrace Hospice Care, Fitchburg, WI.

The family would like to thank Independent Living, especially Linda, for the care she provided for three years to keep Maxine independent as long as possible; Heritage Monona, especially, Laura, Ashley, Sam, Bethany, and Karen for the care and support they provided for the last eight months; and Agrace Hospice Care, especially Meagan, Sharon, Holly, and Bronwyn for the support they provided the last ten months. Words cannot express our gratitude to these people who cared for Maxine so selflessly.

Finally and always, we want to thank her Lord Jesus Christ, the Hope of Glory.

