Maxine M. Storkson

Madison/Belleville, WI – Maxine M. Storkson, age 77, a former Belleville resident was ushered into the presence of her Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at UW-Hospital in Madison.

She was born on July 17, 1942 the daughter of Francis B. and Dorothy H. (Creasey) Storkson. She was a longtime and faithful member of the Meadowood Baptist Church in Madison.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and brother Harold Storkson.

Funeral services for Maxine will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Meadowood Baptist Church, 2817 Prairie Rd. Madison, WI with the Rev. William Mattox officiating. Burial will be in the Belleville Cemetery.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Meadowood Baptist Church in Madison.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Memorials are suggested to the Meadowood Baptist Church.

