Maxine J. Skjegstad

Maxine Joyce Skjegstad, 87, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Southwest Health Center, Platteville.

Services will be held at a later date after restrictions are lifted from the COVID-19 pandemic. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Maxine J. Skjegstad Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818, where iPads will be purchased for Park Place and Southwest Health Center, Platteville, for residents and patients to use to stay in contact with loved ones. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Maxine was born in Platteville, Wisconsin, on March 12, 1933 the daughter of Leonard and Velma (Butson) Beyer. She attended White School and Platteville High School. She was married to Kenneth Henry on January 4, 1949. To this union there were three children, Donna Jean, Diane Kay and Gary Leon. On January 28, 1977 she was united in marriage to Levern Skjegstad. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2012. Maxine drove school bus for six years, was a telephone operator at the Platteville Telephone Company for 12 year and an Avon representative for 13 years, until 1997. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church of Peace, where she was a Sunday school teacher, she served on the church council, altar committee and ELCA Women’s board. Maxine enjoyed her family, reading, polishing her yard and doing crossword puzzles.

Maxine is survived by three children, Donna Counselman, Diane (Charles) Paynter, Gary Henry (Peg Wilson); eight grandchildren, Sheri (John) Rathje, Eric (Shannon) Counselman, Lori (Terry) Ferkey, Brian (Laura) Counselman, Chad (Lisa) Manuell, Ryan (Jenny) Manuell, Gary (April) Henry, Jr., and Robert Henry; fifteen great-grandchildren, Owen and Anja Rathje, Esme and Cole Counselman, Analicia, Olivia, and Daniel Ferkey, Zinnia and Penelope Counselman, Bradyn and Taylor Manuell, Ava and Bennett Manuell, Miciah and Paityn Henry, Drake, Keirra, Khloe, Kyliegh, Korbin and Kason Henry; one sister, Betty (Floyd) VanNatta; three nephews, Randy, Rodney, and Steven VanNatta; step-children, Debbie (Jim) Ingberg, Sherry Lunder, Rick Skjegstad, and Glen Skjegstad; five step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild and seven great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Levern, parents and son-in-law, Dan Counselman.