Maxine J. Sebastian

STOUGHTON, Wis. – Maxine J. Sebastian, age 75, of Stoughton, passed away at her daughter’s home after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born on Aug. 26, 1946, in Roundup, Mont., The daughter of Harry and Genevieve (Schelin) Collins. Maxine married Thomas Sebastian on Sept. 21, 1991, in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.

Maxine was a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, an aunt, a friend, and most import to her, a Christian. She relished all of these roles. She was a safe haven when you needed one, and a kick in the pants when she knew you needed one. And that was her love…strong and fierce, gentle, and honest. Her life took many twists and turns, she made mistakes and had heartbreaks, but these all made her who she was. It led her to her most important relationship: with her Lord. She never shied from sharing her faith. She wanted anyone and everyone she knew to have that same faith and peace that gave her life meaning. Whether you were blood family or church family, to her you were just that, family.

She was very active in the Hillcrest Bible Church where she worshiped, which was a testament that her faith was living and productive. Even through her illness, she would tell you that she wasn’t scared, because, as she said, “I know where I’m going.” Her concern was for all of us who would mourn her, most especially her children and grandchildren, that they would find peace and comfort in the Lord. Yet mourn her we will. Her laugh, her love, her ‘tough love’ (which many of us have been on the tail end of), her strength of presence, her beauty, and her inner beauty until the end, will never be replaced for those who loved her and were loved by her. Her legacy will live on in her family, for there are none of us whom she didn’t touch with that love, and in her friends, who will miss her always. To this we will say, “Goodbye beautiful Mom, Grandma, Sis, Auntie Maxx, Friend…we love you back, and Lord willing, we will see you on the other side.”

Maxine is survived by her two daughters, Taunya (John Lutz) Starr-Lutz and Shannon Starr; two sons, Robert Latuseck Jr. and Rodney Starr; four grandchildren, Robert Latuseck III, Jacob Latuseck, Brenden Starr and Jaselle Starr; great-grandchild, Sydney Latuseck; and five sisters, Bernadine Lovell, LaVonne (Don) Williams, Alice (David) Wynne, Cherie (Dennis) Pierce and Rebecca Collins; along with many nieces and nephews, some of whom considered her to be their second Mom. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, John (Marylou) Paulson and Frederick (Betty), Keith (Patricia) and Michael Collins; two sisters, Marion (Leo) Collier and Barbara (Ken) Trotter; husband, Thomas Sebastian; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Louderback.

A memorial service will be held at HILLCREST BIBLE CHURCH, 752 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hillcrest Bible Church and her special nurse, Devon and CNA, Angie at Marquardt at Home Hospice.

As Mom would often say; read your bible, say your prayers, and go to church.

