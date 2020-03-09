Max von Sydow, star of films from ‘The Seventh Seal’ to ‘The Exorcist,’ dead at 90

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 16, 2015 file photo, actor Max Von Sydow attends the Lumiere Award ceremony of the 7th Lumiere Festival in Lyon, central France. Max von Sydow, the self-described “shy boy”-turned-actor who played the priest in the horror classic “The Exorcist,” has died. He was 90, it was reported on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was known to art house audiences through his work with Swedish director Ingmar Bergman. But it was his role as the devil-evicting priest in William Friedkin's controversial 1973 film "The Exorcist" that brought him to international attention. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)

(CNN) — Swedish actor Max von Sydow, who made his name in the films of Ingmar Bergman before featuring in international hits like “Game of Thrones,” has died at the age of 90.

Von Sydow passed away on Sunday, according to representatives at Diamond Management, which said “it is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max.”

He was a well-known figure in both European and American cinema, starring in films from Bergman’s masterpiece “The Seventh Seal” to international blockbusters such as “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Born on April 10, 1929 in Lund, Sweden, von Sydow attended the acting school at Stockholm’s Royal Dramatic Theatre before working in theaters in Norrköping and Malmö.

His star started to rise internationally after working with Bergman on a number of movies, with “The Seventh Seal” (1957) proving a particular catalyst.

This led to roles abroad, including Jesus in “The Greatest Story Ever Told” (1965) and Father Lankester Merrin in “The Exorcist” (1973).

He was nominated for Oscars for “Pelle the Conqueror” in 1988 and for “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” in 2012.

