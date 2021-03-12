Mauston woman arrested on suspicion of 6th offense OWI

Logan Rude
Posted:
by Logan Rude
Wisconsin State Patrol
MAUSTON, Wis. — A Mauston woman was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of sixth-offense OWI.

Authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped 52-year-old Sherry Lynn Alderman around 1 a.m. on Highway 82 for speeding and defective headlights.

During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment. Alderman was then arrested following standardized field sobriety tests, according to a news release.

