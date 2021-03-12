Mauston woman arrested on suspicion of 6th offense OWI
MAUSTON, Wis. — A Mauston woman was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of sixth-offense OWI.
Authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped 52-year-old Sherry Lynn Alderman around 1 a.m. on Highway 82 for speeding and defective headlights.
During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment. Alderman was then arrested following standardized field sobriety tests, according to a news release.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.