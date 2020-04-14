Mauston police asks for help finding missing 16-year-old

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MAUSTON, Wis. — Police are asking the public for help with finding a missing teenager who was last seen on Sunday.

The Mauston Police Department posted on Facebook that 16-year-old Isabella Jewison was last seen in the city of Mauston on Sunday.

Jewison is described as a white female with brownish-blonde hair. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Police said Jewison may be with friends in La Crosse, Tomah or Madison.

If anyone has contact with Jewison, they are asked to call the Mauston Police Department at 608-847-6363.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments