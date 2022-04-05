Mauston man dead after single-vehicle crash in Juneau County

LEMONWEIR, Wis. — A 56-year-old Mauston man died Tuesday after a car crash on US 12 and 16 near Morrissey Road.

According to a press release from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department, the man was traveling westbound when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree just before 2 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The name of the victim will be revealed after the family has been notified. The crash remains under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.