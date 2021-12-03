Mauston holiday parade, train viewing party canceled due to COVID-19 case rate, mayor says

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MAUSTON, Wis. — Mauston’s holiday parade scheduled for Friday night has been canceled due to the rate of COVID-19 cases in Juneau County, Mayor Dennis Nielsen said.

Just hours before the event was set to start, the city posted a cancellation notice on its Facebook page. In the post, Nielsen said the parade and a Holiday Train Viewing Party scheduled for December 18 have both been canceled.

“We understand the disappointment and unfortunate timing of these decisions, but the increasing public health threat outweighs the excitement and anticipation for these events,” Nielsen wrote.

Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported just one new COVID-19 case in the county in the last day and 10 more the previous day. The county’s seven-day positive and probable case average is 17.

Juneau County is one of 24 Wisconsin counties with critically high levels of COVID-19 activity, DHS data shows. The department cites the county’s “critically high burden of 1,453.1 per 100,000 people and their trajectory showing no significant change in cases” as the reasons for the characterization.

Today's #COVID19_WI update shows #COVID19 is still spreading in our communities. As you make #weekend plans, check our activity level by region and county page to get what you need to make smart decisions: https://t.co/R46klg8nRD pic.twitter.com/djWjzrMAa9 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 3, 2021

