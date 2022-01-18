Mauston driver arrested for alleged seventh OWI offense

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

LYNDON STATION, Wis. – Wisconsin State Patrol troopers arrested a driver Tuesday for an alleged 7th OWI offense.

A 66-year-old driver from Mauston was stopped near Lyndon Station Tuesday just before 12:30 p.m.

Troopers reportedly smelled intoxicants and saw an open bottle of alcohol within the driver’s reach.

Following standard field sobriety tests, the driver was arrested operating while intoxicated. They have six prior OWI convictions.

No further information has been released.

News 3 Now is not naming the driver at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court.

