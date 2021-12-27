Maurice D. “Shorty” Chenier

by Obituaries

Dodgeville – Maurice D. “Shorty” Chenier, age 80, of Dodgeville, formerly of Chicago, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Upland Hills Nursing & Rehab Center.

He was born on January 12, 1941 in Illinois, a son of the late Maurice and Dorothy (Maza) Chenier. He graduated from Lisle High School and on June 22, 1961, he married Katheryn “Kate” Loehman. Shorty was a 60 year electrician with Local 701 IBEW DuPage County, Illinois.

Shorty is survived by his children, Duane (Mary Jo) Chenier and Leslie (Philip, Jr.) Wood; his grandchildren, Brock Chenier, Kyla Jo Chenier, Philip M. Wood, III, Julien Wood; his sister, Carol (Russell) Paluh; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends

Services will be held at a later date.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

Dodgeville 608-935-5222

www.gorgenfh.com

