COTTAGE GROVE-Maurice C. “Clem” Clement, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Drumlin Reserve Memory Care.

He was born on Feb. 6, 1935, in Blue Island, Ill., the son of Alexander and Hylah (Van Kirk) Clement.

Clem’s family moved to Chicago when he was six years old. He went to Healy Elementary School and Tilden Tech High School. Upon graduation from high school he received an all-expenses paid scholarship to Denver University where he completed 1 semester before being drafted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a combat engineer and pole lineman. His tour was mostly state side except for a short stint in Germany.

Upon his discharge he wound up in the Veteran’s Hospital where he met his wife, Mabel “Micky” who was a student nurse. After 1 1/2 years and a loss of a lung, he was discharged, and they moved to Chicago where he finished his schooling under the GI Bill. In 1961, they moved to Cottage Grove and he worked as a mechanical engineer at Carnes Corp., Brandes Corp., and retired from APV Crepaco in August of 1999. He loved hunting, fishing and oil/acrylic painting.

Maurice is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mabel; four children, Mitchell (Val) Clement, Michelle Clement, Marci (Jeff) Levake and Marie (Joel) Hammond; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and all six of his siblings, Lucille Anastasia, Joseph Buckley, Ruth Barnes, Alice Insalaco, Virginia Holte, and Martha Ecklund.

A celebration of Maurice’s life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials may be gifted in Clem’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

