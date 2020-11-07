Maurcie F. “Morrie” Klein

Site staff by Site staff

CASSVILLE, WI – Maurcie F. “Morrie” Klein, age 78, of Cassville, WI, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Orchard Manor Nursing Home in Lancaster.

He was born on March 16, 1942 at the home farm of his parents, Leonard and Esther (Clauer) Klein. On June 11, 1966, Morrie married Mayre Weidemann, and together they farmed and raised five sons. Morrie also worked at the Lancaster Feeder Pig Barn, and the Beetown and Bloomington sale barns.

He always had a new joke to share and loved saying “the hell” when he was telling a story. Morrie enjoyed being around his family, hunting, fishing, playing euchre, shining for deer, and going out four-wheeling. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it.

Morrie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mayre; their sons: Scott (Chris), John (Margo), Jason “Jake”, Travis (Kim), and Chad (Angela) Klein; 16 grandchildren; a brother, Steve (Sharon) Klein; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Morrie was preceded in death by a grandson, Mason Joel Klein; two brothers: Lawrence (Joan) and Rob (Barb) Klein; a sister, Mona (Fred) Summers; and a niece, Katie Klein Barrios.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. Cards of condolences in Morrie’s memory may be sent to P.O. Box 30, Lancaster, WI 53813. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Cassville is assisting the family.

Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.