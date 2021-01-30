Matthew Leo Hoffman

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Matthew Leo Hoffman, age 59, entered eternal life on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at St. Coletta of Wisconsin.

Matt was born on August 30, 1961, in Madison, Wisconsin, the beloved son of Leo George Hoffman and Beatrice Forge Hoffman. In 1979, Matt was enrolled in St. Coletta High School, Jefferson, from which he graduated. Matt was employed in various jobs until his retirement.

Through the years Matt participated in various St. Coletta Adult Special Education Classes and earned many ribbons in Special Olympics basketball, bowling, and track. Matt loved music and dancing; his favorite song to dance to was “Staying Alive.” He enjoyed fish fry outings with his friends and family.

On visits home, Matt attended Mass at St. Albert the Great Parish, Sun Prairie, where he enthusiastically sang hymns with his own unique voice. Matt looked forward to family vacations at Ephraim in Door County where he would ride in a horse-drawn carriage, stop at Wilson’s for an ice cream cone, and eat cherry pie at a fish boil. Another favorite spot was the Merrimac Ferry. Matt was a diehard Packer fan who owned many Packer shirts.

For his birthday, he always requested an ice cream cake decorated in green and gold. Matt’s Support Staff described him as smiling, caring, helpful, funny, and kind. Matt will be remembered for his smile and his love of dancing. He danced his way through 41 years of life with his friends and the staff of the St. Coletta Community.

Matt is survived by his sister, S. Frances Hoffman, O.P., his brother-in-law, Perry John Haugen, his nephew, Perry L. (Renee) Haugen, his grand-nephews, Perry Andrew and Alex, and his cousins. Matt was preceded in death by his parents and a dear sister, Barbara Haugen. The family would like to express thanks to the staff of Dower Home for their loving and compassionate care of Matt during his illness. Memorials may be made to St. Coletta of Wisconsin.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.