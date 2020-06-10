Matthew L. Brabender

MIDDLETON – Matthew L. Brabender, age 39, of Middleton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 30, 1980, the son of Earyl A. Brabender and Karen N. King.

Matt spent his life in the Madison area. He attended Verona High School before beginning his career in sales and political fundraising. This was the perfect application for his skills in verbal communication and empathy.

Matt was passionate about politics and current events. He enjoyed working for several years with the Republican Party of Wisconsin (RPW). He was proud to have been involved with fundraisers to support candidates, and enjoyed talking about the issues he believed in. That position with RPW allowed him to personally interact with many top officials at the national, state and local level. Matt deeply cared about “making a difference.”

Of course, Matt was a lifelong avid fan of all Wisconsin sports teams. He loved the Green Bay Packers and UW Badgers (Matt also played some football as a youngster). He loved attending Milwaukee Brewer games and cheering for the team on TV. That Matt’s great-uncle Eugene M. Brabender ended his MLB career as a pitcher for the Brewers in 1970, was certainly a source of pride.

On a softer note, Matt always loved caring for animals. Pets knew this too, and would follow him around. He also enjoyed playing card games, cooking, and keeping up with childhood friends.

We mourn. We mourn that we could not see the pain behind those beautiful blue eyes.

We pray. We pray that God may give peace and comfort to those left behind.

We rejoice. We rejoice in the glory of our Lord, by whose hand we all may have the gift of eternal life, free from suffering.

Revelation 21:4 God shall wipe all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, nor crying,

neither shall there be any more pain, for the former things are passed away.

Matt is survived by his mother, Karen N. King; his father, Earyl A. Brabender; siblings, Krystal (Troy) Mooney and Earyl Brabender Jr.; and numerous dear aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hubert and Sally Brabender, and Cliff and Grace Johnson; brother, Cody Brabender; and uncles, Les Ibach, Cliff Johnson and Jeff Tracy.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only small private family gatherings will be held in memory of Matt.

Please visit the Gunderson website to post tributes to Matt: http://www.gundersonfh.com/obituaries/Matthew-Brabender?obId=14926159#/celebrationWall

Memorials in honor of Matt may be made to: NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness): https://nami.org/About-NAMI/Donate-to-NAMI. Dane County Humane Society: https://www.giveshelter.org/how-to-help/in-honor-or-memorial-gifts.

