Matthew Gutierrez rescinds acceptance for Madison superintendent position

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Dr. Matthew Gutierrez has rescinded his acceptance to be the Madison Metropolitan School District’s next superintendent.

MMSD Board of Education President Gloria Reyes announced Monday that the board was informed of Gutierrez’s decision to stay in the Sequin Independent School District instead of relocating to Madison.

Gutierrez told the board he could not leave his current district “during this incredibly challenging time.”

“This was both surprising and disappointing,” said MMSD School Board President, Gloria Reyes.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, educators across the country have been forced to make incredibly difficult decisions, and the MMSD family understands and fully appreciates Dr. Gutierrez’s decision to continue to support his community, the only home he’s ever known, during these incredibly challenging times. Ultimately, the situation changed in a way that nobody could have predicted, making the timing for Dr. Guteirrez’s departure from his current role no longer an option for him personally.”

The MMSD Board of Education will schedule a closed session meeting to evaluate further steps.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments