Matthew Grant “Matt” Pearson

OREGON – Matthew Grant “Matt” Pearson, age 21, of Oregon, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 17, 1998, in Elgin, Ill., the dear son of Guy and Mary (Wall) Pearson.

Matt graduated from Oregon High School in June of 2017. He was currently a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, studying Actuarial Science. Matt was a member of the UW Men’s Club Basketball team his sophomore and junior year and a member of the UW-Madison Actuarial Club. He enjoyed playing basketball, soccer, being outdoors, and being with his friends.

Matt is survived by his parents; and his sister, Megan Pearson (23).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Matt’s name to the Oregon Athletic Boosters or UW Madison Emergency Student Support Fund.

Oregon Athletic Boosters: http://oregonboosters.com

Go to the Donations section on the home page (not the top tab). It will say click HERE to donate. In the notes field please write “Matt Pearson” or “The Pearson Family.” You may also mail checks, payable to Oregon Athletic Booster Club, with Matt’s name in the memo to:

Oregon High School

Attn: Athletic Booster Club

456 N. Perry Parkway

Oregon, WI 53575

UW Madison Emergency Student Support Fund: https://secure.supportuw.org/give/?id=92f2a6f5-f201-4ebd-94a7-53b2cc0215ab&custom=cho01

This is a fund to help financially vulnerable students due to Covid-19 or other unforeseen events. More Information on the fund can be found at: https://financialaid.wisc.edu/

A celebration of Matt’s life will be held at a later date.

Please visit www.gundersonfh.com for updates as they become available and we encourage you to share your online condolences with Matt’s family.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

(608) 835-3515