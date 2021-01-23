Matthew Douglas Pineda

SUN PRAIRIE – Matt Pineda, age 24, of Sun Prairie passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Feb. 20, 1996, in Poway, Calif., the son of Joseph and Melani (Williams) Pineda.

Matt is remembered for his mischievous grin, a wit that kept everyone entertained and a robust zest for life. Whatever Matt was doing, he gave it his all, from adventures in the outdoors to video games. Gifted in archery and taekwondo, he was incredibly kind and generous beyond belief to all he met. He had a special love for big dogs and they loved him.

Matt’s youth was spent in the Sierra Nevada foothills and Colorado. As an adult he moved to Oregon and in 2018 to Wisconsin. He was deeply loved and gone too soon.

Matt is survived by his parents; brother, Jordan of Keizer, Ore.; sister, Carmen Bowen of Everett, Wash.; nephews, Elliot Bowen of Lake Oswego, Ore. and Dante Bowen of Everett, Wash.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

There are no public services planned. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

