Matthew Charles Raymer

Matthew Charles Raymer was born on December 28, 1979.

He and his older brother, Andy, were best buddies, and did everything together. Matt was a decathlon letter winner in high school, lettering in wrestling, football, golf and baseball. He graduated from West Salem High school in 1998. He attended UW Madison, participating in the very first Badger football jump-around in 1998. He graduated with a double major in English and History in 2002, immediately being hired by the Office of Justice Assistance for the State of Wisconsin. He always wanted a job where he could go to work in a suit everyday. Matt was kind and thoughtful. He was a dedicated public servant who had a positive impact on Wisconsin’s criminal justice system through his years of work in state government.

Matt served as a justice programs supervisor with DOJ since May 2015, first with the Training and Standards Bureau and then, after reorganization within DLES, with the Bureau of Justice Programs. Before coming to DOJ, Matt worked for the Office of Justice Assistance (OJA). He began as an intern, and after his internship, Matt worked with the OJA from April 2004 until May 2015, getting promoted from grants specialist to grants specialist-advanced to criminal justice program and policy analyst. Matt loved golf and the Badgers, and was proud to be a Green Bay stockholder. He came to the family deer camp every year, and enjoyed spending time on the Mississippi fishing with his brother Andy. They had many memorable adventures through the years. Matt felt personally responsible for the return to LP records. He had a wonderful collection all labeled and alphabetized, of course. He loved his two cats, both named after members of the band Queen.

Matt died suddenly on November 10 of a heart attack. Our hearts are broken with words left unsaid and love remaining to be shared. We will miss you always.

Matt was preceded in death by all of his grandparents.

He is survived by his parents, Paul and Sue Raymer, his brother Andy and wife, Joy, and nieces Lucy and Evelyn,his Uncle Bud and Aunt Jean Raymer, their children and grandchildren, and his Aunt Sally (Raymer) and Uncle Wayne Killian and their children and grandchildren. Matt is also survived by his ex-wife, Christina Raymer, his best friend always.

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

