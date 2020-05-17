Matt Kenseth finishes in top-10 in first race out of retirement

DARLINGTON, S.C. — In his first race back as the replacement for Kyle Larson, Matt Kenseth made his return to the NASCAR circuit Sunday afternoon at the Darlington 400 and finished in the top-10, placing at No. 10.

The Cambridge, Wisconsin, native, has been racing since 1998 and retired in 2017, but returned Sunday (and for a series of races in 2018) in the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing.

IT'S. RACE. DAY. 😎 @mattkenseth is pumped to get going, and wants to know where you'll be tuning in from! Let us know below 👇🏼 #RealHeroes400 | #MK42 pic.twitter.com/ApuquilTC9 — Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) May 17, 2020

Kenseth will fill in that position for the rest of the season after Larson was fired for using a racial slur at an iRacing event last month. NASCAR also granted Kenseth a waiver for eligibility in this year’s playoffs.

Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s race in front of no fans as NASCAR attempts to return to racing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

