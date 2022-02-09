Matt Hamilton, U.S. men’s curling team win opening game over Russians

by Kyle Jones

BEIJING — It took an extra end, but Matt Hamilton and the U.S. men’s curling squad won their opening tilt against the ROC on Wednesday, 6-5.

It was a shaky start for the Americans, who trailed 3-2 after the first five ends. However, a strong eighth end with two scoring stones saw them take the lead, 5-4.

In the tenth end, with his back against the wall, Russian skip Sergei Glukhov managed to thread the needle and stop his stone closest to the target.

The move tied the match, forcing an extra end. The U.S. cleared out the House with their second-to-last stone and sealed the win with their final one.

Hamilton and his teammates will be back in action on Thursday, taking on Sweden.

