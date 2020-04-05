Matt G. Wainwright

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Matt G. Wainwright, age 60 passed away at his home.

He was born on February 9, 1960 the son of Richard and Lois (Blum) Wainwright. Matt graduated from New Glarus High School in 1978. He then served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Matt worked for many people around New Glarus doing yardwork and maintenance.

Matt is survived by his daughter Madelaine Wainwright, brothers Mark (Susan) Wainwright, Michael (Susan) Wainwright, and Mitch (Ellie) Wainwright, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

