Matt, Becca Hamilton dominate in National Championship win

by Kyle Jones

Brynn Anderson United States' Rebecca Hamilton holds a curling broom with a tattoo of the Olympics Rings during a women's curling match against the Russian Olympic Committee at the Beijing Winter Olympics Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MADISON, Wis. — The Hamiltons took the lead at the second end, and they never looked back.

McFarland natives Matt and Becca Hamilton took down Monica Walker and Andrew Stopera on Sunday to win the Mixed Doubles Curling National Championship.

RELATED: Olympic brother-sister curling duo compete at home

It didn’t take long for the Hamiltons to take control, leading 5-1 after three ends. The Olympians took the win 9-3 after 8 ends.

The siblings will now head to the mixed doubles world championship, which will be held in Geneva, Switzerland next month.

