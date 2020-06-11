Matie Susan Wideman

Verona- Matie Susan Wideman (Susy), age 79, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI.

She was born on February 5, 1941 in Michigan, to Duane and Frances (Baldridge) Armstrong. Susy married the love of her life, Clark Wideman, on November 3, 1962 in Harbor Springs, MI.

After attending beauty school and obtaining her beauticians license, Susy continued to cut hair in many different states throughout the years. She was a very social person who was well known for her quilting and was a very involved member of the First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire, WI. Susy also was a member of PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization). Most of her life was dedicated to her family and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Susy is survived by her husband; children, Don (Theresa) Wideman, Libby (Ivan) Ivanov, Andrew (Sarah) Wideman; sister, Judy Duman; six granddaughters; one grandson; two nephews; one niece and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Quilts for Kids (quiltsforkids.org)