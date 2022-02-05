Massive Amazon distribution center proposed near I-94 in Cottage Grove, prompting concerns from neighbors

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — The world’s largest retailer could be coming to Cottage Grove with up to 1,500 jobs in tow, but some area residents are concerned about the project’s massive scale.

Amazon is proposing to build a 3.4 million-square-foot distribution center at the intersections of County Highways N and TT on the village’s far north side.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The retail giant said it’s putting $200 million into the project, which is codenamed Project Silver Eagle. The facility could be one of the largest Amazon warehouses in the country and would be located just off Interstate 94.

Plans call for the multi-story, 93-foot-tall building to cover roughly 650,000 square feet of ground with 60 loading docks and 1,700 vehicle parking spots.

While some village leaders are excited about the economic development opportunity, nearby residents like Cole Christy and his parents aren’t convinced the cost outweighs the benefits.

“It’s more that they just don’t want it in their backyard,” he said. “Just all of the traffic and probably the light too that will be coming from it and the noise I would say.”

A rendering of a proposed Amazon distribution center in Cottage Grove. Courtesy: M+H Architects/Trammell Crow Company via Village of Cottage Grove.

A site plan details a proposed Amazon distribution center in Cottage Grove. Courtesy: Pinnacle Engineering Group via Village of Cottage Grove.

The site of a proposed Amazon distribution center in Cottage Grove. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

The site of a proposed Amazon distribution center in Cottage Grove. WISC-TV/Channel3000.







For many, the primary concern is about the added traffic the facility would bring. Plans call for the site to have four private driveway access points, two each on Highway N and Highway TT.

During a village board meeting on Jan. 19, Cottage Grove Village Engineer Josh Straka said the roads can handle the extra vehicles.

Currently, 6,000 vehicles use Highway N daily and 4,000 use Highway TT, he said. The Amazon warehouse would add an estimated 3,000 vehicles each day, far below the 14,000 to 16,000 that would be needed for expansion.

“At first, everybody thinks that’s a lot of vehicles at this site, but realistically when the developer that had it prior to this came forward with maybe making this more commercial and more developed site than what it is proposed to be now, it was three-plus times that much traffic,” he said.

The developer has invited people in the area to a virtual neighborhood meeting Monday to discuss and learn more about the proposal. Meetings are scheduled for noon and 5 p.m.

CLICK HERE: Link to virtual neighborhood meeting on Project Silver Eagle

Cottage Grove’s plan commission is set to review project updates within the next two weeks.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.