Masses reopen in Milwaukee despite bans of big gatherings

Associated Press by Associated Press

CNN

MILWAUKEE — The Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee reopened Mass to the public over the weekend in many city churches, despite an order that still bans gatherings of more than 10 people.

Archbishop Jerome Listeck told the Journal Sentinel said that though much smaller in scale than usual, it gave congregants the ability “to dip their toe in the water.”

The churches are limiting attendance to 25% of capacity. The archdioces says it considers religious gatherings to be essential.

The archdiocese has made several changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including limiting singing that may increase the spread of the virus.

