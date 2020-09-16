Masks will be required in Dane County, even if statewide mandate expires

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A mandatory mask mandate will remain in effect for Dane County, even if the statewide requirement expires later this month.

Evers’ statewide mandate is set to expire on Sept. 28. He talked about the possibility of extending the statewide mandate during a media briefing Tuesday with officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said he hopes the governor extends the statewide mandate, since Wisconsin is seeing an increase in positive cases, especially in college towns.

“We absolutely need to maintain our mask mandate,” Parisi said during an interview with News 3 Now.

“In Dane County, right now, we unfortunately need our mask mandate more than ever due to the increase in cases we are seeing over the last couple of weeks.”

The surge in Dane County cases stems from the UW-Madison campus and downtown Madison.

As of Tuesday, 2,160 UW-Madison students have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County data. Students are currently in the middle of a two-week virtual learning period and two residence halls on campus have been quarantined as a result of the spike in cases.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin’s lifetime total of confirmed cases sits at nearly 93,000, with with roughly 11.7% still active.

