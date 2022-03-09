MaryAnn Staff

by Obituaries

STOUGHTON – MaryAnn Staff, age 78, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at her home. She was born on Oct. 11, 1943, in Stoughton, the daughter of Marvin and Anna (Midtbo) Skavlen. She married Loren Staff on April 27, 1963.

MaryAnn was employed as a healthcare assistant at many nursing homes and Stoughton Hospital. She cared deeply for people. MaryAnn also helped Loren on the farm during her lifetime, working in tobacco and raising three children. She was a member of West Koshkonong Lutheran Church. MaryAnn enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting and baking. She also enjoyed Wisconsin sports and outdoor activities.

MaryAnn is survived by her husband, Loren; three children, Brenda (Jay) Halverson, Mark (Arlene) Staff and Deborah (Todd) DeForest; five grandchildren, Paul (Liz) Stacey, Luke (Jodi) Stacey, Brock (Sadie Siarkiewicz) DeForest, Tanner and Wyatt (Katelyn Riechers) Staff; one great-grandson due in August; siblings, David (Carol) Skavlen, Kristi (LaVerne) Schuler and Kathie (Kevin) Gunderson; her beloved beagle, Molly; and many relatives, special friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, James and Robert Skavlen.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Monday, March 14, 2022. Burial will follow at West Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Sunday, March 13, 2022, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

MaryAnn was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, dog mom and dog grandma. She will be missed greatly by everyone who knew her.

A special thank you to St. Mary’s Hospital, Stoughton EMS, Stoughton Hospital, Dane County Police Officers, Cambridge Rescue, Dean Medical Center and Fresenius Kidney Care in Fitchburg. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

