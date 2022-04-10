MaryAnn (Sehr) Connors

Madison- MaryAnn (Sehr) Connors, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living in Cross Plains. She was born on February 23, 1931, to Pius and Anna (Riphan) Sehr. Mary Ann was married to Joseph Connors for 50 years.

MaryAnn was generous, giving and kind. She was liked and very well known. Mary Ann’s glowing personality will be missed by many people. She worked as a secretary for AFSCME for over 40 years.

MaryAnn is survived by sister, Shirley (August) Zahn and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Joey; sibling, Paul, Dorothy, Jimmy, and Tom.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at the St. James Church, 1128 St. James Court, Madison. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at church. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

