Mary Skinvik

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Mother “closed her door” on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, and went on to everlasting life without pain. She was born on May 10, 1929, to Bill and Frieda (Hofer) Albers in Madison, Wis.

She grew up on a farm and apple orchard on the west end of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus where the WARF building now stands. She graduated from Madison West High School in 1947. Shortly after graduation the family sold the farm and moved to Middleton, where she went to work for Pet Milk Company as a bookkeeper. She also helped haul milk cans when short on delivery drivers.

Mary met Ronald John Skinvik in high school and after an on again/off again romance, they were married Aug. 8, 1959, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Monona with a reception in the backyard of Ron’s parents, Jack and Eleanora Skinvik. Mary gave us three beautiful daughters, Linda, the twins, Debra and Dianne, and gave all the love a mother could give to our adopted son, Bill. Her strong German disposition and love for family set the foundation for the success of the next generations.

She loved spending time at the lake cottage. She spent many happy hours gardening, boating and fishing, then in the winter, snowmobiling. She loved the many bus trips with our church friends and the adventures and misadventures of two trips to Europe with our U.S. Air Guard family.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Frieda Albers; sister, Arlene (Roy) Heinrichs and brother, Russel (Mary) Albers. She is survived by her loving husband, Ron; daughters, Linda (Brian) Reinholtz, their children Kristina Reinholtz and Jeffrey Reinholtz; Debra Skinvik; and Dianne (David) Wollin, their children Josh Wollin, Jacqui Wollin and Jessie Wollin; and her son, Bill Skinvik.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, private services were held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The River Food Pantry. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.