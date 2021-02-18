Mary Skauge Kast

Mary Skauge Kast, 68, of Muscoda died Sunday, February 14, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on September 20, 1952 in St. Croix Falls to Ludvig and Helen Skauge. Mary attended St. Croix Falls High School. She volunteered as an EMT in Avoca. Mary was an ambassador for Walk with GRACE in 2019. She loved spending time with her kids, grandchildren, and family. Mary was always willing to give the shirt off her back to help those in need. Mary was loved by many.

Mary is survived by her children: Michelle (Shawn) Grimm of Muscoda, Hayes (Julie) Kast of Orion, Robert (Adrianna Brown) Kast of Boscobel, Kenny (Dawna) Kast of Avoca; Daughter-in-law: Naomi Wheat; Adopted children: Tyler and Andrea Butteris of Muscoda, Heather Waddell of Muscoda, Ginger (Danny) Green of Viola; Grandchildren: Cody Brey, Michael Post, Shannara Post, William Holland, Sara Kast, Shi Anne Kast, Robert Kast Jr., Lexi Kast, Amelia Kast, Adrianna Kast, Kenney Kast Jr., Wynter Kast, Cora Kast, Howie Kast, Nana Brown, Allen Brown, Aiden Butteris; Great-granddaughter: Aurora Rose Brey; Sisters: Marge Fiene of New York, Lil (Stan) Folz of Wisconsin, Dorothy (Jim) Frankki of Medford; Special friends: Bernadette Wentland, Richard Silvers, Heidi Dillenburg; Many other relatives and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and brother Orville Mikkelson.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home in Muscoda. A livestream of the service can be viewed at the Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service website. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM.

The family suggests memorials in Mary’s name be directed to the Cancer Society or GRACE.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

