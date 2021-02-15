Mary Ruth McCoy

Mary Ruth McCoy, 83, of Bloom City died Thursday, February 11, 2021 at her home.

She was born on November 12, 1937 the daughter of Thomas and Leona (Buroker) Doudna. Mary Ruth attended English Ridge Grade School for the first eight years. She attended Richland Center High School graduating with the class of 1955 and then went to the County Normal for one year. Mary Ruth moved to Illinois to work at Standard Brass and later returned home to help her parents farm. She met Harold McCoy in 1958 and the couple was married on August 29, 1959. Mary Ruth and Harold farmed and raised their family on their farm near Bloom City. Mary was known far and wide for her delicious potato salad and apple pies. Always ready to help family and neighbors, Mary’s kind heart and colorful sense of humor were truly priceless. Her faith in God saw her through many trials; her prayer list was filled with names of loved ones. Mary’s grace and goodness live on in our hearts. Your work is done faithful servant.

Mary Ruth is survived by her husband of 61 years Harold; Three children: Kevin (Deborah) McCoy, Harlan (Robin) McCoy, Marla (Roger) Smith; Seven grandchildren: Kevin Michael, Amber, James, Blake, Wade, Collin, Branson; Four great-grandchildren: Bradley, Aliyah, Tatum, Kevin Harold; Sister-in-laws Mary Mae Tway, Ethel Kanable, Marjorie Schweiger, Marilyn Doudna; Special friend Marilyn Kelley; many other relatives and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her mother and father-in-law Bernard and Vera McCoy; siblings Bernard (Virginia) Doudna, Phyllis Allbaugh, Beverly (Bernard) Balsley, Jean (James) Balzar, Avis Lampert, Bradley (Betty) Doudna, Henry Beryl Doudna; brother-in-laws John Tway, Virgil Kanable, and John Schweiger.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service website. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM.

