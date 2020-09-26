Mary Ruth (Haney) Young

It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Ruth (Haney) Young announces her peaceful passing at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, following a valiant battle with breast cancer.

Mary was born on Nov. 25, 1949, in Saint Louis, Mo., the daughter of Goldie Estalee (Clark) and Lucien Carl Haney. Mary married her soulmate, Steven Wesley Young, on Feb. 5, 1975. They raised two sons, Matthew Steven who is married to Adrienne Lynn (Kiene), and Michael Patrick, who is married to Yvonne (Joule). Michael and Vonnie have given Mary and Steven the absolute joy of their life in grandson, Tate Wilder.

Mary spent her childhood years in Maplewood, Mo., attending Maplewood Richmond Heights High School. Her post-high school education included Forest Park Community College, Southern Illinois University where she earned her B.A. in Biology, Northern Illinois University where she earned her M.S. in Outdoor Education, and UW-Madison where she continued her post graduate coursework.

Mary’s professional career began in Illinois as a teacher at Carbondale Middle School. She honed her naturalist interests at the Rockford Illinois Outdoor Education Center and the Byron Illinois High School. Mary also worked for the Madison School District.

Her career move to the Wisconsin Division of Public Health allowed her to continue her educational focus but she also incorporated a strong environmental and public health component as well. She retired from the Division of Public Health as the Southern Wisconsin Regional Director.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Goldie and Lucien. She is survived by husband, Steven; sons, Matthew and Michael, along with their wives, Adrienne and Yvonne; and one grandchild, Tate. She is also survived by her step-mother, Eileen Haney; brother, David Haney; half-sister, Dawn Ule (Steven); and step-brother, Gary Walker (Kathy).

Mary’s life was filled with a wonderful group of like-minded progressive, liberal friends. After retirement, she filled her days exploring fiber arts and painting, and combining the two with wonderful outcomes. She became the 3-D artist of her art groups, making amazing and sometimes humorous art. The latest 3-D piece is titled “When Pigs Fly.”

She continued to be active in outdoor education, loving the time with the Madison school children at the school forest. She loved taking a group of young children on a hike to discover things that live in puddles or under leaves. She made the learning experience an adventure for everyone.

Mary’s bird watching continued strong all through this past summer. She was involved in the annual Crane Count and observing the eagles’ nests around Dane County from her car.

Mary became very interested in photography and genealogy, traveling to various places to get more family information. Interestingly, she also took up the harmonica and the ukulele, becoming a member of a Madison ukulele group.

Mary and Steven spent many wonderful days “Upnorth” at Rainbo where she enjoyed paddle sports and the simple pleasures of nature. Her collection of paddles and various watercraft was something to behold. They also traveled to many National Parks, Yosemite and the Olympic holding a special place for her. They also spent time in many cities around the U.S., including the natural surroundings of Seattle and New Orleans.

Mary was a member of the Madison Audubon Society and organized many of their successful Art Fairs. She was a master gardener, which included work at the Woodland Hills Park, where a wonderful park bench has been dedicated in her name for all of her work restoring the park to its natural beauty. She was also involved Prairie Restoration.

It was not unusual for Mary to pull her car over to sit for a moment to watch a specific bird in flight or perched on a branch overhead, providing educational information to whoever happened to be along for a ride. Mary was often teased about learning the sounds of frogs from a cell phone app or calling in an owl using a bird call on her cell phone.

She is remembered by so many friends and family as a person totally connected to the world around her, engaged in making her environment better for the next generation, for her love and enjoyment of her family, and for adoring her sweet little Tate.

Since we cannot gather at this time to celebrate Mary’s life, take a moment, wherever you are to look around, enjoy what you see, change what you can and care for the space in front of you. If you find yourself at Woodland Hills Park in Madison, take a moment to sit on the bench dedicated to Mary and enjoy the nature around you.

Those who wish to remember Mary with a charitable contribution, please choose a charity keeping Mary’s interests in mind. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.