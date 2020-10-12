Mary Nadolski

Site staff by Site staff

COLUMBUS—Mary A. Nadolski age 77, died on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Randolph Health Services in Randolph.

She was born on May 24, 1943 in Columbus to Clinton and Mildred (Neuman) McCauley. She was formerly employed at the Campus Inn in Beaver Dam and Enerpac in Columbus. Mary was a resident of Kissimmee, Florida for over 10 years. She enjoyed outings with her sisters to casinos, playing scratch-off lottery and malts at the Apple Tree Restaurant. She will be remembered for her lasagne, baked beans and chocolate chip cookies.

Survivors include her son Edward (Pamela) of Spring Hill, FL and granddaughter Emily; two sisters Delores Kasmiski of Columbus and Marjorie Mann of Beaver Dam; a brother Howard “PeeWee” (Brenda) McCauley of Columbus; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy Haefner and three brothers-in-law LaValle Kasmiski, Charlie Mann and Teddy Haefner.

A private family graveside service will be held in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus.

A special thanks to the staff of Randolph Health for their compassionate care. We encourage you to leave your online condolences for Mary’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.