Mary Margaret (Regan) Grahler

Site staff by Site staff

Mary Margaret (Regan) Grahler passed away peacefully at the age of 70 on Monday, March 16, 2020 in Fort Atkinson after battling cancer.

She was surrounded by her family, including her devoted husband, her sons, and her daughter.

Mary was born on September 22, 1949 in Winona, MN to Armin Frederick Regan and Cecilia Gertrude (Deutsch) Regan. She was a 1967 graduate of Whitewater High School, and studied at Stout State University (UW-Stout). She married Don, her high school sweetheart, on January 16, 1971. Together, they raised two sons, Scott and Jeff, and a daughter, Dana.

To say that Mary was kind is an understatement. As a bank teller for Fort Community Credit Union and Johnson Bank, she had several customers who would purposely get in her line, even if it meant waiting a little longer. She was even known to lend out her own umbrella to customers who came in wet on rainy days.

As an active community member and parishioner at St. Joseph’s, Mary was constantly devoting her time to others. She was an avid sports fan, and loved watching the Badgers and Packers. She was always in the stands for her children’s sporting events, and her hope was for her grandchildren to someday be involved in any activity, “as long as it was something she could come watch.”

She will be remembered for her infectious laughter, her selflessness, and her desire to always take the scenic route.

Mary was preceded in death by her father and mother, as well as two of her brothers, Thomas Regan and John Peter Regan.

She is survived by her husband and children, her two beloved granddaughters Cobie and Cece, her sister Pat and brother Bob, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Due to the current health crisis, a private funeral will be held this week.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com