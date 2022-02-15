Mary Margaret Cupp

by Obituaries

Mary Margaret Cupp, age 68, of Adams formerly of Richland Center passed away unexpectedly and too soon on February 6, 2022. Mary was born May 11, 1953, in Richland Center, WI. Mary was a kind, caring, loving person who enjoyed spending time with her family and fur babies.

Mary is survived by her son Jason (Lisa) Cupp of Adams, her brothers; Gene of Waunakee, Robert (Dawn) Cupp of Baraboo, Don (Sal) Cupp of Kaukauna, and “adopted brother “ Bruce (Susan) Peterson of Madison, grandchildren Julie (Lance), Phoebe, Cole and great-granddaughter Isabelle. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Juanita Cupp.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.