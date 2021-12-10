Mary M. Zumstein

by Site staff

Mary M. Zumstein, 92, passed away at Sauk Prairie Healthcare on Wed., Dec. 8, 2021. She was born Nov. 27, 1929, to Frank and Elizabeth Sosinski in Wonewoc, WI. Mary married Robert (Bob) Zumstein in 1946. They lived in Wonewoc, WI until they moved to Wellington, Ohio in 1967 and to Elyria, Ohio in 2005. Mary moved to Prairie du Sac, WI in 2016. She was an awesome bridge player and always up for any card game.

Surviving are her four children: Susan Rabuck of WI Dells, Kathleen (Larry) Solchenberger of Sauk City, Steven (Connie) Zumstein of Edgerton, Patricia (David) Barbor of Pickerington, Ohio, 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 1+great great-grandchildren. Brother-in-law/sister-in-law Phil and Artie Zumstein of Janesville, sister-in-law, Anona Zumstein of McFarland, nieces and nephews.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, parents, sister, Betty Jacubic, son-in-law, Tom Rabuck, grandson, Brett Zumstein, brother-in-law Dick Zumstein.

Mary had several recent visits to Sauk Prairie Healthcare ER and hospital and experienced their exceptional care and compassion each time. Mary’s family is grateful for her time at The Pines Assisted Living which she considered “home.” The caring staff truly met her needs.

It was an honor traveling with mom as she took her journey through dementia and health issues. At the end, it was a joy to hear her recalling friends and family from decades past.

Per Mary’s wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be in St. Theresa Cemetery in Union Center, WI.

