Mary M. Laraia

Mary Margaret Laraia, age 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 5, 2020 at her home in Sauk City.

Mary was born in Milwaukee, WI on September 22, 1933 to the late Jon and Agnes (McGrath) Freyder. She attended and graduated from Trinity High School in River Forest Illinois, class of 1954. Mary was united in marriage to Joseph L. Laraia on September 17, 1966. He preceded her in death on January 1, 1995. Mary was a devoted catholic and a member of the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Sauk City for 25 years. She was very much a people person, a great mother and loved her family very much. Life was never a dull moment for Mary! Good times or bad she always found time for others! She loved traveling with her sisters, the “Marvelous Marys”, to many places throughout the US; her favorite destination being Maine. She especially enjoyed relaxing with a few Mickey’s and gambling at the local casino with her sister Mary Catherine. When she needed to stand her ground she would often start off by saying “Jesus, Mary and Saint Joseph…!”. Mary loved nature, the outdoors, and especially all of her dogs regardless of how crazy they were! If ever she saw a turtle trying to cross the road she would stop and help it along safely across the road.

Mary Margaret is survived by her children: Christopher Laraia, David (Julie) Laraia, Nancy (Tamara Zimmerleee) Laraia, Theresa Sorg, Margaret Laraia, Annemarie (Kevin) Baumgart. Five grandchildren: Lucas Laraia-Herrmann, Joseph Laraia, Nicholas Sorg, Logan Sorg and Laraia Baumgart. Extended family Jeremy Sorg and Melissa Mckeen. She is further survived by many loved nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson: Alex Laraia; Five siblings: John Freyder, Robert Freyder, Mary Agnes Murphy, Mary Catherine Muhlenfeld, and Mary Anne Reilly.

In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit we pray to the lord that she may be seated with her family in heaven.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Details to come.

Memorials and condolences to the Laraia family may be sent to Theresa Sorg, 411 Maple St., Sauk City, WI 53583.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com