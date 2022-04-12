Mary M. Knothe

Mary M. Knothe age 89 of Richland Center passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Gunderson Hospital in LaCrosse. Mary was born on February 16, 1933 in Richland County the daughter of John and Marguerite (Clancy) Kinney.

She graduated from Blue River High School, was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Richland Hospital Auxiliary, was on the Richland Center Cemetery Board for 30 years, an avid Wisconsin Badger fan, liked to golf, play cards and spend time with her grandchildren; Chad (Erika), Jamie (Jeremy Pauls), Taylor (Brianna), Emily, John (Tabby), Austin (Kate), Ben (Kelsea), and Eric (Alyssa) and great grandchildren, Danica, Cody, Kaleia, Graham, Jessica, Allison, Claire, Nathan, Mason, Levi, and Madison. Mary worked a variety of jobs retiring from the Richland Hospital after 36 years of employment.

Survivors include 2 children, Terry (Jane) Knothe of Winona, MN, Mary Pat (Jay) DeLong of Clinton, WI; siblings Leo Kinney,Irene Joyce, Kyrie Kinney, inlaws Phyllis Kinney, Jane Kinney, Janet Kinney, Mick Sorge, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marguerite Kinney, 2 sons, Mark and Mike Knothe, siblings, Theresa (Buford) O’Connor, Jack (Sally), Paul (Elaine), Kathleen, Joe (Beulah) and Jerry, and the father of her children, Albert Knothe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Richland Center with burial in St. Philip’s Catholic Cemetery in Rolling Ground at 2:oo P.M. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. and again on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the Richland Hospital Foundation. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

