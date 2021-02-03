Mary M DeBeck

MADISON – Mary M. DeBeck, age 100, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on Dec. 6, 1920, in Mineral Point, Wis., the daughter of Milton and Marie (Brown) Lindholm. She graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1939.

Mary enjoyed sewing and canning fruits and vegetables. She loved to travel around the country and Europe and to the family cabin. She was very proud to be one of the longest members of Trinity Lutheran Church. Mary had a long and wonderful life. She was united in marriage to Donald Moore in December of 1940 and they shared 41 years together. She married John DeBeck in January 1984 and were together until his passing in 1998.

Mary is survived by her two sons, Gary (Sherry) Moore and Scott D. (Debbie) Moore; brother, Homer Lindholm; grandchild, Karen (Phil) McCall; great-grandchild, Lauren McCall; stepson, Thomas (Deborah) DeBeck; stepdaughter, Joyce (Robert Bledes) DeBeck; step grandson, Buck (Jamie Teche) Hogoboom; and step great-granddaughter, Charlotte Hogoboom.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Hampton (Jeanette) Lindholm; and two sisters, Phyllis James and Louise Lehr.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, with Andy Twiton presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Due to COVID 19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required.

